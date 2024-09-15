Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

SNPS stock opened at $490.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.62 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

