ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $41,570.84 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,570.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $13,392.06.

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $33,121.60.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.47. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on ON24

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 413.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 196,472 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.