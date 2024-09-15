OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $95,153.53

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $95,153.53 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

