Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Takes $15.48 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

