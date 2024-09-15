Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Sells 765,100 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 141,931 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 88,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 182,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.65 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.