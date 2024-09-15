Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 285,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 140,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $18.10 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

