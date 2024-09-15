Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 6,164 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

