Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 2,400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

LMT opened at $569.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $578.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

