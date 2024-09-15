Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Kforce worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 50.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.88. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

