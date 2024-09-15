Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $111.87 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 7.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.10% of KLA worth $111,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $751.50 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $785.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.80.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

