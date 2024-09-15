Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in State Street by 411.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

