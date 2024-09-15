NXM (NXM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

