NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NXG opened at $41.25 on Friday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, COO Todd Sunderland purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $38,201.76. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,523 shares of company stock valued at $60,662.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

