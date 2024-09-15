Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 118,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,738. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

