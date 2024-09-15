Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,300 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the August 15th total of 513,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 605.4 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMF remained flat at $67.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

