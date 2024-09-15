Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,300 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the August 15th total of 513,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 605.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMF remained flat at $67.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.
