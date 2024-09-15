NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NBY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $19.57.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.86% and a negative return on equity of 744.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
