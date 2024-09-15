Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

TSE:NPI opened at C$22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. Northland Power had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of C$528.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$526.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2402886 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

