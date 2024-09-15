Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) were down 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 69,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 94,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.47 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative return on equity of 234.36% and a negative net margin of 163.55%.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

