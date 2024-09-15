Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Trading Down 0.5%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Noront Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20.

Noront Resources Company Profile

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

