NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 860,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,687.5 days.
NN Group Stock Performance
NNGPF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. NN Group has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91.
About NN Group
