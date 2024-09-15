NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $79.38. Approximately 1,359,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,285,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

