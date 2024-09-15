Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 614 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for 2.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 887.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CSL opened at $411.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.59 and its 200-day moving average is $400.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.