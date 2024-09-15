Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.16. The firm has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

