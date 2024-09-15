Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,413,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $351,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.