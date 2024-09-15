Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $177.71. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

