Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,530.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,612 shares of company stock worth $18,129,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

