Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,974,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

Eaton stock opened at $305.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

