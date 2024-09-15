Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.