Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 265.2% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,599,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

