Nexum (NEXM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15,995.42

Nexum (NEXM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $15,995.42 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

