NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Short Interest Update

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NextPlat Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NXPLW opened at $0.33 on Friday. NextPlat has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.
NextPlat Company Profile
