NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.86

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.86 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.
NEXT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04.
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
