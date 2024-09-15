Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBXG stock opened at 12.24 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 9.31 and a 12-month high of 13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.14.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.