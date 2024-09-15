Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Netflix were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $660.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.