Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 0.6%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.81. 42,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 79,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Cormark raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEO
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$147.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.30 million. Neo Performance Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.6773356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.