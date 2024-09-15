Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 0.6%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.81. 42,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 79,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Cormark raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of C$326.07 million, a PE ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.13.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$147.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.30 million. Neo Performance Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.6773356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

