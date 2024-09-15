Neil Smith Acquires 6,023 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Free Report) insider Neil Smith acquired 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.93 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,670.39 ($15,780.26).

Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Neil Smith bought 184 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.95 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of A$726.06 ($484.04).
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Neil Smith purchased 61,020 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.91 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,588.20 ($159,058.80).
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Neil Smith acquired 89,250 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$349,860.00 ($233,240.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

