Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.90. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $2,894,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 487,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

