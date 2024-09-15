NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.10 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00006861 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $123.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,457,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,805,372 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,367,426 with 1,129,637,414 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.22448594 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $115,295,708.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

