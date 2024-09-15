National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price Up 7%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.11. 552,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,459,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get National Vision alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on National Vision

National Vision Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $855.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.