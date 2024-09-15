National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 132,944 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $62,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,246,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NFG opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

