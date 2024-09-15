Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as low as C$0.70. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 228,537 shares trading hands.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$67.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.