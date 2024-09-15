Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

