Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.