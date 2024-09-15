Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

