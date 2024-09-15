Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $230.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.27 and its 200 day moving average is $222.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

