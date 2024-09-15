Myria (MYRIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.61 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Myria has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Myria has a market cap of $3.61 million and $988,361.64 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,910,619,944 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00249132 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $789,816.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

