Morgan Stanley Increases GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $256.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.03.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of GEV opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.89. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $228.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.