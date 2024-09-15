Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Major Shareholder Sells $57,097.04 in Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $57,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,231,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,388,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,251,382.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 111.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,083 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

