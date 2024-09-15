Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 475.1% from the August 15th total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Momentus Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of MNTS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,459. Momentus has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Momentus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momentus stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Momentus worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

