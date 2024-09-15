Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Update

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 467,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

MNDR stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

